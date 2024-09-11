An encounter is currently underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district after a gunfight erupted between security forces and terrorists.

According to officials, the encounter broke out in Udhampur's Basantgarh area.

Upon receiving information about the presence of terrorists in the region, paramilitary troops and police personnel promptly rushed Basantgarh and cordoned off the area.

The terrorists opened fire on personnel, prompting retaliation by the security forces, the officials said.

They added that reinforcements have been rushed to the area.

According to information, there are three to four terrorists.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.