A gun battle erupted between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Friday morning during a search operation triggered by intelligence inputs, officials confirmed.

Troops from the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a joint operation in the Kolnar Ajas area of Bandipora, following credible information on the presence of militants. “On 25 Apr 2025, based on specific intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists, a Joint Search Operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the general area of Kolnar Ajas, Bandipora. Contact was established, and a firefight ensued,” the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps posted on X.

The encounter comes amid heightened military activity in the region, following a series of attacks earlier this week. On Thursday, a soldier died of injuries sustained in an encounter in the Udhampur district.

"Based on specific intelligence, a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched today in Basantgarh, Udhampur. Contact was established, and a fierce firefight ensued. One of our Bravehearts sustained grievous injuries in the initial exchange and later succumbed,” the Army said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi is in Srinagar on Friday to review the security situation in the Kashmir Valley. His visit follows the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

General Dwivedi is meeting with senior Army commanders and other security officials to assess counter-terror operations and examine Pakistan’s recent attempts to breach the ceasefire along the Line of Control.

The Army remains on high alert across the region, launching multiple coordinated search operations as part of its ongoing efforts to prevent further attacks. Further updates on the Bandipora operation are awaited.