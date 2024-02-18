Gurez Valley situated in the picturesque landscapes of north Kashmir's Bandipora district woke up to a scenic layer of fresh snow on Sunday.

The Srinagar weather department forecasts heavy to very heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of the Kashmir division over the next three days, starting today.

Upper regions of Gurez Valley, including Tulail Valley and Dawar village, transformed into a winter wonderland with the recent snowfall. The high-altitude Gurez Valley, located about 86 kilometers from Bandipora and 123 kilometers from Srinagar, witnessed the serene beauty of snow-covered landscapes.

In response to the snowfall, authorities have taken precautionary measures by closing the Gurez-Bandipora road for traffic, ensuring the safety of commuters.

According to the Meteorological Centre Srinagar's seven-day forecast, Srinagar city experienced a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius on Sunday, with the maximum temperature reaching 8 degrees Celsius. Over the next five days, starting February 19, the minimum temperature is expected to hover around one degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature will vary between 5 to 8 degrees Celsius.

The renowned ski resort of Gulmarg reported a minimum temperature of minus 3 degrees Celsius on Sunday, attracting snow enthusiasts to the snow-covered slopes.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, expressed anticipation for the snowfall, stating, "We were eagerly waiting for snowfall... This time it's a three-day alert." Bidhuri highlighted the efficiency of the administration in dealing with snowfall and emphasized the decentralized approach of the Public Works Department in promptly clearing roads.

Bidhuri noted the surge in tourist numbers and confirmed the completion of preparations for the upcoming Khelo India games in Gulmarg.

The Meteorological Centre Srinagar's tweet on February 17 outlined the weather expectations for February 18-20, mentioning, "18-20 Feb: Light to moderate Snow/Rain over plains with heavy to very heavy snow over higher reaches of KMR Division & Pir Panjal Range of JMU Division."

The India Meteorological Department's predictions indicate heavy rainfall in isolated areas over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on February 18 and 20, with Uttarakhand experiencing the same on February 19 and 20. The residents and tourists in the region are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions during this period of inclement weather.