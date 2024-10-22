The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has announced the cancellation of several train services on October 23 and 24, 2024, as a precautionary measure in view of the approaching Cyclone Dana. The cancellations are part of efforts to mitigate potential risks posed by the severe weather conditions expected to affect the coastal regions of Odisha and the surrounding areas. The affected trains are as follows:

1. Train No. 12552 – Kamakhya–SMVT Bengaluru AC Superfast Express, journey starting on October 23.

2. Train No. 12514 – Silchar–Secunderabad Superfast Express, journey starting on October 23.

3. Train No. 22504/22503 – Dibrugarh–Kanyakumari–Dibrugarh Vivek Express, journey starting on October 23.

4. Train No. 12509 – SMVT Bengaluru–Guwahati Superfast Express, journey starting on October 23.

5. Train No. 15227 – SMVT Bengaluru–Muzaffarpur Express, journey starting on October 24.

The decision to cancel these services comes in response to forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which has issued alerts for several regions along India's eastern coastline. According to IMD scientist Soma Sen Roy, Cyclone Dana is expected to make landfall on October 24, bringing widespread heavy rainfall. The affected areas include the coastal regions of Odisha, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Gangetic West Bengal, and parts of Northeast India.

The IMD has forecasted that heavy rainfall will begin impacting the Andaman and Nicobar Islands over the next two days. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are on high alert, with rain expected to intensify starting October 23. The most severe conditions are anticipated on October 24 and 25, with extremely heavy rainfall predicted in Gangetic West Bengal and coastal Odisha. Additionally, northeastern states such as Assam, Tripura, Mizoram, and Meghalaya are likely to experience significant rainfall during this period.

In a recent update, the IMD reported the development of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal and the North Andaman Sea. This system is forecasted to strengthen into a depression by the morning of October 22 and evolve into a cyclonic storm by October 23, as it advances towards the Odisha-West Bengal coastline. Authorities in the affected regions have been advised to prepare for possible disruptions and take necessary safety measures.