Former bureaucrat Gyanesh Kumar on Wednesday officially took charge as India's 26th Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), succeeding Rajiv Kumar, who held the post for over two years. In his first statement after assuming office, Gyanesh Kumar underscored the importance of voting as the foundation of nation-building and urged every eligible citizen to actively participate in the electoral process.

“The first step towards nation-building is voting. Every Indian citizen who has attained the age of 18 should register as a voter and exercise their franchise. The Election Commission, in accordance with the Constitution, electoral laws, and related regulations, remains committed to upholding the rights of voters,” Kumar stated.

His appointment comes at a time when the Supreme Court is set to hear petitions challenging the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act, 2023, which governs the appointment process for election commissioners. The Act, passed by Parliament in December 2023, removed the Chief Justice of India from the selection panel, leaving the responsibility to a committee consisting of the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition, and a Union Minister.

Kumar’s tenure will extend until January 26, 2029, just ahead of the announcement of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. Alongside his appointment, the government has also named Vivek Joshi, a 1989-batch IAS officer from the Haryana cadre, as an Election Commissioner. Joshi's tenure is set to continue until 2031.

Under the current law, the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners retire at the age of 65 or serve a maximum term of six years. Last year, a selection panel chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recommended Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Sandhu for appointment as Election Commissioners under the revised legal framework.