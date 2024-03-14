The government notified the appointment of ex-bureaucrats Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu as Election Commissioners on March 14. This move comes just hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led high-powered committee convened to address the two vacancies in the Election Commission of India (ECI). Prior to these appointments, the commission only comprised Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar.

According to the Ministry of Law and Justice, "The President is pleased to appoint Shri Gyanesh Kumar, IAS (Retd.) and Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, IAS (Retd.) as Election Commissioners in the Election Commission of India with effect from the date they assume charge of their office."

These appointments became necessary due to the sudden resignation of Arun Goel from the ECI on March 9. Goel's departure compounded an existing vacancy on the three-member panel after Anup Chandra Pandey's term ended in February.

Goel's resignation occurred amidst the Election Commission's preparations to announce the schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Filling these vacancies is crucial as it clears the path for the ECI to declare the election schedule.