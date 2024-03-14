President Droupadi Murmu appoints Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu as Election Commissioners in the Election Commission of India.

"In exercise of powers conferred by section 4 of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023 (Act No. 49 of 2023), the President is pleased to appoint Shri Gyanesh Kumar, IAS(Retd.) and Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, IAS(Retd.) as Election Commissioners in the Election Commission of India, with effect from the date they assume charge of their office," reads the notification.



Also Read: Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigns ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Earlier on March 9, in a shock move weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigned Saturday.

President Droupadi Murmu accepted his resignation. With Goel’s resignation, there are now two vacancies in the poll panel.

The Election Commission of India already had a vacancy and will now be left only with Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

His tenure was till 2027.

Goel is a retired Punjab cadre IAS officer. He had assumed office as an Election Commissioner in November 2022.

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), an independent electoral watchdog, had challenged his appointment before the Supreme Court.