Preparations are underway in Varanasi for the The Archeological Survey of India's (ASI) scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, following the court's directions. The Varanasi district magistrate, S Rajalingam, confirmed that the survey will commence on July 24. Though the exact timing of the survey has not been disclosed yet, all necessary security arrangements are being made to ensure a smooth process.

The court's decision, which marks a turning point in the matter, is a response to a petition filed by the Hindu side. The petition sought a "scientific survey" of the entire Gyanvapi mosque premises by the ASI. Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, expressed his satisfaction as the court approved his application for the survey. The court's ruling mandates the survey, except in the sealed 'Wazukhana' area.

Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, another representative of the Hindu side, echoed the sentiment of it being a significant turning point in the case. With the court accepting their application for the ASI survey, the stage is set for a comprehensive examination of the mosque complex.

The origin of the petition can be traced back to May this year when five women, in a separate plea, sought permission to pray at the "Shringar Gauri Sthal" located within the shrine complex. During a court-mandated survey of the mosque in May last year, a structure was discovered. While the Hindu side claimed it to be a "Shivling," the Muslim side referred to it as a "fountain."

The ASI's scientific survey, expected to be completed within 3 to 6 months, holds significant implications for the dispute over the Gyanvapi mosque complex. The survey's findings will likely shed light on the historical and architectural aspects of the site, contributing to the ongoing legal proceedings.