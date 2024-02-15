The Civil Court has ordered the confiscation of the property of nine individuals, including Abdul Malik and his son, accused of orchestrating violence in Banbhoolpura town. The unrest followed the demolition of an alleged "illegal structure" during an anti-encroachment drive on February 8.

The court has empowered the police to take action under sections 82 and 83 of the CrPC against all accused. Earlier, non-bailable warrants were issued against these nine individuals.

The Municipal Corporation also issued a recovery notice of Rs 2.44 crore against Abdul Malik, a key figure in the violence, for damages to government property during the clash.

Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat initiated a magisterial inquiry into the violence on Wednesday, following the death of five people and injuries to dozens in clashes, as reported by the police.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized a zero-tolerance policy for 'miscreants' in the state after the incident. A new police chowki was inaugurated on Tuesday, manned by women police officials, some of whom were injured during the violence. The site, formerly known as "Malik Ka Bagicha," has been renamed, and a police chowki has been established.

The Chief Minister announced plans for a police station at the site of the removed illegal encroachment. Uttarakhand Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar clarified that the recent clashes were not "communal."

So far, 30 arrests have been made in connection with the violence, with recoveries of country-made weapons and live rounds. The state government has requested four additional paramilitary forces companies to be deployed in the district to maintain order. The violence erupted during an anti-encroachment drive in Banbhoolpura, leading to stone-pelting, vehicle torching, and a mob surrounding the local police station, prompting a shoot-at-sight order from the administration