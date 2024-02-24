Abdul Malik, the alleged mastermind behind the violence in Uttarakhand's Haldwani, has been arrested in Delhi. Malik's lawyer filed an anticipatory bail plea at a Haldwani court on Saturday saying the accused had been arrested in the national capital.

The hearing for the bail plea is scheduled to take place on February 27.

Violence had broken out in Haldwani over the demolition of an "illegally" built madrasa in the Banbhoolpura area. Local residents resisted the move, leading to stone-pelting, arson and violent confrontations.

Six people were killed in the violence and more than a hundred, including police personnel and mediapersons, were injured, according to police.

According to police, Abdul Malik had built the "illegal" madrasa and vehemently opposed its demolition. His wife had also moved court challenging the municipal corporation's notice for demolition.

There was a look-out notice issued against Malik and his son Abdul Moid.

On Thursday, Nainital SSP Prahlad Narayan Meena said that Abdul Malik and his wife Safia are among six people booked for criminal conspiracy and fraudulently using a dead man's name for illegal plotting, construction and transfer of land.