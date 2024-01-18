In a move resonating with the religious fervor sweeping the nation, the Central Government on january 18 announced a half-day closing on January 22nd, 2024, to allow employees to participate in the historic Ram Temple pranpratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. The decision, stemming from "overwhelming sentiment and requests" from staff, will see all Central Government offices, institutions and industrial establishments across India shut down by 2:30 pm.

The announcement, made by the Department of Personnel & Training. "The Ram Lalla Pran Pradshtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on 22nd January, 2024 across India. To enable employees to participate In the celebrations, it has been decided that all Central Government Offices, Central Institutions and Central Industrial Establishments throughout India will be closed for half day till 14: 30 hours on 22nd January, 2024," said a government press statement.

Apart from government offices, many states have also announced holidays to celebrate the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.