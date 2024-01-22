The Army Headquarters in New Delhi has also declared a half-day holiday on January 22 till 2.30 pm after the Central government and several state government announced half day closure on the occasion of the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

The Central Government had earlier issued a notice, declaring a half-day closure until 2:30 pm on January 22, 2024, for all Central Government offices, institutions, and industrial establishments across India, in honor of the Ram Temple inauguration.

The Army notification refers to the central government's directive, stating that all employees are entitled to half-day leave to witness the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Temple scheduled for Monday.

To facilitate nationwide participation in the celebrations of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024, the central government has decided to close all its offices, institutions, and industrial establishments for half a day until 2:30 pm, as mentioned in the order sent to all central government ministries and departments.

Notably, several BJP-ruled states, including Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Assam, have also issued similar half-day leave orders. Union territories under direct control of the Union government, such as Puducherry and Chandigarh, have followed suit. Additionally, Odisha, led by the Biju Janata Dal under Naveen Patnaik, has also declared a holiday for the occasion.

As the nation prepares to witness this historic event, the half-day leave allows citizens and government employees to partake in the festivities surrounding the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony.