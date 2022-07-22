The Ministry of Culture has launched the 'HarGharTiranga' project to commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The government has invited individuals to proudly display the Tricolor from August 13 to 15. The initiative's goal is to create a sense of patriotism in people and develop their connection with the Tricolor.

On Friday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited people to support the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative by raising or displaying the national flag in their houses between August 13 and 15.

This year, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, let us strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga Movement. Hoist the Tricolour or display it in your homes between 13th and 15th August. This movement will deepen our connect with the national flag. https://t.co/w36PqW4YV3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2022

While attending an event at Udalguri on Tuesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appealed to the people of the state to hoist the national flag at their respective residences rather than apply for inclusion of names in the National Register of Citizens to prove one’s patriotism towards the nation.

"This year, hoist the tricolour in your homes between August 13 and 15. Submitting an application to the NRC claiming citizenship in India is not enough to prove one’s patriotism. You must display the tricolour to demonstrate that you are indeed Bharat Mata's true sons,’’ said CM Sarma.

How to join 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

Visit the official website- https://harghartiranga.com/

Set your Profile Photo

Enter the name and mobile number. You may also continue with your Google account.

Allow your location access to harghartiranga.com

Pin a Flag in your location. Citizens get featured in the website by pinning a flag in Hotspot Location.

Over 100 crore people will participate in the campaign to recommit themselves to serving the country, according to the Home Ministry. According to the statement from the Home Ministry, the campaign will significantly aid in fostering a fresh sense of patriotism among the populace.