Chandini Chowk's long-standing Member of Parliament and esteemed BJP stalwart, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, has bid farewell to his active political career after purportedly being overlooked for a ticket in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. The announcement follows the declaration of candidates by the Delhi BJP, including the nomination of Praveen Khandelwal for the Chandni Chowk constituency.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan, a seasoned politician with a legacy spanning five terms as an MLA and two as an MP, previously held pivotal ministerial positions, notably serving as the Union Minister of Health and Environment. In his statement, he hinted at a return to his medical roots, expressing intentions to resume his duties as an ENT surgeon at his clinic in East Delhi’s Krishna Nagar.

Reflecting on his political journey, Dr. Harsh Vardhan conveyed gratitude for over three decades of electoral service, marked by resounding victories across multiple elections. Emphasizing his commitment to serving the underprivileged, he referenced his early days at GSVM Medical College, Kanpur, where his ethos of aiding the disadvantaged took root.

Attributing his entry into politics to the encouragement of RSS leadership and his alignment with Deen Dayal Upadhyay's Antodaya philosophy, Dr. Harsh Vardhan underscored his dedication to combating poverty, disease, and ignorance. He expressed a fervent dedication to the principles of the RSS, which motivated his foray into electoral politics.

Praveen Khandelwal, Dr. Harsh Vardhan's successor in Chandni Chowk, brings a different background to the political arena. As a notable businessman and General Secretary of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), Khandelwal's focus has centered on advocating for local businesses, particularly in light of challenges posed by foreign e-commerce entities. His nomination reflects the party's strategic considerations for the upcoming elections.