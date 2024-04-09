Arshia Goswami from Haryana has become an overnight sensation after a video of her incredible weightlifting skills went viral on social media.

The nine-year-old weightlifter from the state’s Panchkula has left social media users astounded and inspired.

The video of her performing the heavy deadlift at a gym was posted on her Instagram profile on February 29. However, it is currently going viral on X after Visionaledge shared it on April 7. "Unbelievable" is what people said after watching the video.

The video has garnered over 2 million views and has gone viral immediately after it was posted, earning praise from fitness enthusiasts and professionals alike.

Despite her tender age, Arshia exhibits extraordinary strength, lifting weights far beyond her own bodyweight.