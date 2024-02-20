The Haryana Assembly Speaker, Gian Chand Gupta, has admitted a no-confidence motion against the state government, paving the way for a debate on February 22.

The decision to admit the motion came after a head count of more than 18 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), meeting the required criteria under the legislative rules. The Speaker has scheduled the debate on Thursday.

Recently, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the Leader of Opposition in the Haryana Assembly, criticized the Manohar Lal Khattar government, alleging failure on all fronts. He had announced the Congress's intention to bring a no-confidence motion during the ongoing session.

This isn't the first time the Congress has attempted such a motion. Three years ago, the party brought a no-confidence motion against the BJP-JJP government, but it was defeated.

Addressing the media, Chief Minister Khattar referred to the previous no-confidence motion challenging the opposition to table such motions in every session. Khattar stated that this would give them an opportunity to hear about the government's achievements. He accused the opposition of speaking without listening to the government's side.

In the 90-member House, the BJP holds 41 seats and its ally the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), has 10 seats. The BJP also enjoys support from six out of seven Independent members and the lone MLA from the Haryana Lokhit Party, Gopal Kanda. On the other hand, the Congress, the main opposition, has 30 MLAs, and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has one.

The upcoming no-confidence motion promises a crucial political showdown with both sides gearing up for a heated debate on the state government's performance.