The Haryana Assembly elections have seen a voter turnout of 22.70% by 11 AM as more than two crore voters cast their ballots to elect 90 members to the state assembly in a single-phase poll. The election is shaping up to be a high-stakes battle, with the BJP seeking a third consecutive term, while the Congress looks to regain control after a decade.

Polling stations across the state witnessed brisk activity, with prominent figures such as Paris Olympics medallist Manu Bhaker and her family exercising their voting rights in Jhajjar. Bhaker proudly showed her ink-marked finger, symbolizing her participation in the democratic process.

Key political heavyweights, including Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat, are contesting in what is expected to be a tightly contested election. JJP leader Dushyant Chautala is also a significant player in the race, alongside over 1,000 other candidates.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed optimism about the BJP securing a third term, citing the party’s successful campaign and the trust of the people in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged voters to focus on critical issues such as farmers' rights, employment, and women’s empowerment as they cast their votes.

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