A female sub-inspector (SI) of the Haryana Police was apprehended for accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a woman in Bhiwani.

Munni Devi, the sub-inspector in question, was stationed at the Bawani Khera police station in the district.

The sub-inspector was functioning as an investigative officer in the case of the woman's recovery. She allegedly demanded a payment of Rs 5,000 from the woman, who filed a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau. The ACB formed a squad and set up a trap to apprehend the sub-inspector.

A video of a sub-inspector being caught red-handed has gone viral since then.

कल हिसार एवं भवानी विजिलेस विभाग की संयुक्त टीम ने बवानीखेड़ा की महिला सब इंस्पेक्टर मुन्नी देवी को भिवानी लघु सचिवालय में 5 हजार रुपए रिश्वत लेते किया गिरफ़्तार। विदित हो कि, ये वही महिला एसआई हैं जिसे गणतंत्र दिवस पर उनके बेहतर काम और ईमानदारी के लिए सम्मानित किया गया था। pic.twitter.com/lzofLm1guk — NCIB Headquarters (@NCIBHQ) March 29, 2023

The National Crime Investigation Bureau, an NGO working to make citizens aware of the rights given by the constitution and law, took to Twitter to post about the sub-inspector's arrest.

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"Yesterday, a joint team of Hisar and Bhiwani Vigilance Department arrested Bawanikheda's female sub-inspector Munni Devi while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000.

This is the same woman SI who was honoured on Republic Day for her good work and honesty," the NCIB wrote.