At least five people lost their lives after a Haryana roadways bus collided head-on with a car in Haryana’s Rewari on March 6.

The accident took place on the Mahendragarh and the victims were returning from a wedding ceremony.

The bus collided head-on with a Baleno car, leaving five people injured. They were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them dead.

The people who lost their lives were the residents of Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri.