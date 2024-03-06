Haryana: Five people killed after bus collides with car
The accident took place on the Mahendragarh and the victims were returning from a wedding ceremony.
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At least five people lost their lives after a Haryana roadways bus collided head-on with a car in Haryana’s Rewari on March 6.
The accident took place on the Mahendragarh and the victims were returning from a wedding ceremony.
The bus collided head-on with a Baleno car, leaving five people injured. They were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them dead.
The people who lost their lives were the residents of Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri.
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