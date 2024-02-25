The Haryana chief of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), Nafe Singh Rathee, was allegedly shot dead in Bahadurgarh today. Another party worker, Jaikishan, also reportedly died in the shooting.

INLD leader Abhay Chautala meanwhile has confirmed the party worker's death.

The shooters, who were in a vehicle, fired multiple rounds at Rathee's car. Multiple security personnel also sustained critical injuries.

Jhajjar SP Arpit Jain told media that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and STF teams have begun investigating the case and the accused will be arrested at the earliest.

The people who got injured in the shooting were admitted to the Brahmashakti Sanjeevani Hospital. A doctor from the hospital said four people were admitted, of which two died after losing a lot of blood.

Two others who were injured in the shooting have been admitted to the ICU with bullet wounds in their shoulders, chest and thighs, added the doctor.

Meanwhile, Abhay Chautala told PTI news agency that the state government failed to provide Rathee with security despite there being a threat to his life. Chautala also demanded the resignation of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Home Minister Anil Vij.