The bus accident which killed six school children and injured 20 others in Haryana’s Mahendragarh district on April 11, could have been saved.

Some locals who were present at the scene tried to snatch the key from the driver who appeared to be drunk. They even tried to stop the vehicle from moving forward.

However, the school authorities assured them about replacing Dharmendra and the key was handed back to him.

It was then that the villagers were requested to give the key back to Dharmendra and were assured of sending a new driver in the future. But the bus could barely cover a few distance when the driver lost control and crashed into a tree.

The bus, carrying around 40 children to GL Public School, overturned as a result of the crash.

Not just the villagers, some parents had also pointed out the driver's drinking habit to the school authorities.

One of the students present inside the bus had constantly pleaded with the driver to slow down and avoid rash driving. However, he dismissed their requests and even threatened them.

Three people have been arrested in the matter so far, including Dharmender; the school's principal, Deepti; and another official, Hoshiar Singh.

A show-cause notice has also been issued to the private school to explain why it was open on Thursday despite it being a national holiday on the occasion of Eid.