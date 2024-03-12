The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Haryana at a rapidly-assembled ceremony in Chandigarh on March 12.

He was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state after the resignation of Manohar Lal Khattar and the entire cabinet.

The new government will likely be backed by six independent lawmakers and, potentially, five MLAs from the JJP, who are set to cross-over but are not expected to be given ministerial berths. The BJP already has 41 MLAs in the 90-member House, in which the majority mark is set at 46.

In the past, the party has changed out chief ministers, and reshuffled cabinets before Assembly elections to ward off the anti-incumbency factor and rejuvenate state units and leaders. This was the tactic before polls in Gujarat and Uttarakhand, which the party won, and Karnataka, which it lost.

