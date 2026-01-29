Haryana Thunders top PWL 2026 league with decisive win over UP Dominators in thrilling finale

Haryana Thunders emerged as the top team at the conclusion of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) 2026 league stage, following a commanding 6–3 victory over UP Dominators at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Tuesday. This result secured Haryana’s place at the summit of the league table with eight points from five matches and a tally of 29 bout wins. The UP Dominators, finishing with two wins and four points, now await the outcome of the Punjab Royals versus Delhi Dangal Warriors match to determine their semi-final fate.

The contest remained tightly balanced at 3–3 after six bouts, heightening anticipation among spectators. The turning point arrived during the seventh bout, when Iryna Koliadenko mounted a strong comeback. She forced a fall in the second period of the 62kg women’s contest, handing Haryana a pivotal 4–3 advantage and earning the Player of the Match accolade for her performance.

Haryana Thunders began their campaign with two narrow but significant victories. Kajal Dhochack edged Mansi Lather 3–3 on last-point criteria in the 76kg women’s bout, while Ankush Chandram repeated the feat over Rahul Deswal in the 57kg men’s contest after their match ended 4–4.

UP Dominators responded with a spirited effort. In the 57kg women’s category, Tapsya Gahlawat seized the momentum during the Power Minute, registering two takedowns in Phase 6 to clinch a commanding 10–3 win. The surge continued with Vishal Kali Raman’s comeback in the 65kg men’s bout, where he capitalised on passivity calls, a successful challenge, and a decisive Power Minute takedown to level the tie 9–6. Gahlawat’s outstanding showing earned her the Fighter of the Match award.

Haryana re-established the lead in the 53kg women’s event through captain Yui Susaki. The Olympic champion scored an early 8–0 advantage with a series of turn-and-exposure moves before conceding late points, which marked the first time an opponent scored against Susaki in the 2026 season. Susaki maintained control in the second period to secure an 8–3 result.

UP Dominators again equalised in the 86kg men’s contest, as Mykhailov Vasyl overcame early setbacks to execute a decisive four-point takedown during the Power Minute, sealing a 5–3 victory and keeping the match on a knife-edge at 3–3.

The momentum swung decisively in Haryana’s favour when Iryna Koliadenko overpowered Nisha Dahiya in the 62kg women’s bout. After conceding the initial points, Koliadenko responded with a powerful takedown and several turns to force a fall, ensuring a crucial lead for Haryana.

With the tie effectively decided, Haryana’s Anirudh Gulia put in a dominant display in the 125kg heavyweight bout. Gulia recovered from an early deficit, unleashing a series of takedowns and Power Minute scores in the second period to win 11–5 and guarantee Haryana’s win and first-place finish. The night concluded with Parvinder’s composed victory over Abhimanyu Mandwal in the 74kg men’s division, closing out an 8–5 result.