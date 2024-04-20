Haryana: Wall of a crematorium in Gurugram collapsed, 4 dead
The identities of the deceased have not been disclosed pending notification of their families.
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Haryana: Wall of a crematorium in Gurugram collapsed, 4 dead
Four individuals, including a child, lost their lives when the walls of a crematorium collapsed on them in Arjun Nagar, Gurugram. Emergency services rushed to the scene to aid the victims.
The identities of the deceased have not been disclosed pending notification of their families. Authorities have initiated postmortem examinations to determine the exact cause of death.
More details awaited.
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