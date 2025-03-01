The body of a young woman, identified as Himani Narwal from Rohtak, was discovered inside a suitcase near a bus stand in Sampla town, approximately 25 km from the district headquarters, on Saturday.

Police were alerted after reports of an abandoned suitcase along the roadside. Upon inspection, officers found the woman’s body bearing injury marks on the neck. The remains were transferred to the mortuary at PGIMS, Rohtak, for post-mortem examination.

Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) experts were called to the scene to collect crucial evidence, while authorities launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra expressed deep shock over the incident, revealing that Himani was an active Congress worker who had also participated in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Meanwhile, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has demanded a high-level probe into the case, urging authorities to ensure a swift and transparent investigation.