Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, facing allegations of sexually abusing several women, was arrested on May 31 by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) minutes after he landed from Germany past midnight.

The 33-year-old MP was arrested at the Kempegowda International Airport by the SIT after he arrived from Munich and was taken to the CID office for interrogation.

A large number of policemen were deployed at the airport to ensure he was taken safely for investigation.



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Revanna returned to Bengaluru a month after the scandal broke out, only to be taken into custody by the Central Industrial Security Forces team, who later handed him over to the SIT.

A court warrant was pending against him. After the formalities, the SIT took him under its custody, sources said.



More details to be updated.