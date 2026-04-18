Have to remove Mamata as Bengal CM, else Bangladeshi Muslims will snatch state from us: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 18 launched a sharp attack on the West Bengal government, accusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of diverting state resources for “Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators” and warning that she must be removed from power to “save Bengal”.

Addressing a rally in Kalimpong, the BJP leader claimed that while BJP-ruled states like Assam and Tripura have successfully checked the entry of illegal immigrants, infiltration continues unabated in West Bengal.

“Mamata Banerjee has earmarked the entire treasury of Bengal for Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators. She sold this land to them for votes,” Sarma alleged, intensifying his criticism of the Trinamool Congress government.

He further accused Banerjee of “destroying” the state during her tenure and warned that failure to unseat her could have serious consequences. “We have to remove Mamata Banerjee as Bengal CM, else one day Bangladeshi Muslims will take away the state from us,” he said.

Highlighting what he described as a lack of development in north Bengal, Sarma pitched for a change in government and asserted that the BJP would act decisively on the issue of illegal immigration if voted to power. “Once the BJP forms a government in Bengal, we will kick out all Bangladeshi infiltrators from this region,” he said.

The Assam Chief Minister also addressed the long-standing demand for Gorkhaland, stating that the BJP would pursue a constitutional solution and ensure justice for the Gorkha community.

The remarks come amid heightened political activity in the region, with the BJP intensifying its campaign against the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal.