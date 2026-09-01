He looks like Lamine Yamal, plays football too: Kerala teen goes viral

A 15-year-old footballer from Kollam has found himself at the centre of social media attention after people noticed his striking resemblance to Spain and Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal.

Allen James, from Chakkuvally in Kerala’s Kollam district, has been described by locals as the state’s own Yamal. His facial features, hairstyle and smile bear a close resemblance to the Spanish football star.

The similarity had been pointed out to Allen before, but it reached a much larger audience after block panchayat member and vlogger Nikhil Manohar filmed him and shared the video online. Videos of Allen wearing a Yamal jersey added to the attention.

One of Manohar’s Instagram videos featuring Allen has crossed 14 million views.

Allen’s link with football, however, is not limited to his appearance. A Class 10 student at Peruvazhi Government High School, he plays for the school football team as a defender. Unlike Yamal, who is known for his attacking play, Allen is more comfortable at the back.

Football is also a family interest, with Allen’s brother playing the sport as well. Allen is a longtime fan of Lionel Messi and Argentina, although Yamal has now become another favourite.

The sudden attention has significantly increased Allen’s social media following. From around 200 followers earlier, his following has risen to more than 20,000. He has also started receiving invitations to local events, where people are keen to meet the teenager known for his resemblance to the Spanish star.

“People have been telling me for a long time that I look like Yamal, but I never paid much attention to it. I started getting noticed around the World Cup. After the video went viral, my life changed,” Allen said.

He said he would like to hear from Yamal himself.

“I would love to receive a message from Yamal. People in my locality are very happy. I also hear jokes and comments on social media, but I don't take them seriously,” he added.

Allen said he has been playing football since childhood and has always preferred defence.

“I like Yamal, but Messi and Argentina are my favourites,” he said.

Despite the sudden spotlight and some online trolling, Allen said he is enjoying the attention. For now, his biggest wish is a message from the footballer whose likeness has unexpectedly brought him thousands of new followers and a taste of social media fame.