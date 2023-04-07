In the wake of a surge in COVID cases, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a review meeting with the health minister of all states and Union Territories on April 7.

''Guidelines on Covid-19 have been regularly released by the Centre to the states and UTs. PM Modi has discussed this with all of the states in a review meeting. Dr. Mandaviya, the minister of health, will meet with the health ministers of the states and UTs today to conduct a review,'' ANI quoted MoS Health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar as saying.

As per the Union health ministry data, on April 7, India registered 5, 335 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest in 195 days, while active cases have surged to 25, 587.

Currently, India's active COVID caseload stands at 25, 587 with a daily positivity rate of 3.32 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Sikkim government on April 6 issued an advisory asking people to wear a face mask in public places in the wake of rising COVID cases in the state and in the country.

As per the INSACOG bulletin, in a fresh development, the newly emerged recombinant coronavirus variant XBB.1.16 has been observed in different parts of the country, accounting for 38.2 per cent of the infection to date.

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