The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued a directive to heads of central government hospitals and institutes, including AIIMS, to strengthen security measures. This move comes in the wake of the incident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, where a trainee doctor was raped and murdered.

The ministry's letter has highlighted longstanding concerns about the vulnerability of government hospitals to unauthorised entry and potential security risks. It emphasised the need to balance accessibility with effective measures to protect patients, staff, and facility integrity.

The comprehensive security plan outlined by the ministry includes installing high-resolution CCTV cameras, establishing control rooms for emergency response, and employing well-trained security guards. The directive also calls for stricter entry and exit controls, mandatory identification badges, and limits on patient attendants.

Staff training is a key component of the new measures. The ministry stressed the importance of equipping all hospital personnel with the skills to recognise and respond to security threats. Regular security drills and updated emergency response plans are also part of the recommended protocol.

Special attention is given to the safety of female healthcare workers. The ministry has called for secure facilities and transportation arrangements, particularly for those working night shifts.

The letter also addressed the need for better patient facilitation and coordination to help manage the high volume of visitors in government hospitals.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of India has established a national task force to address safety concerns for doctors nationwide, and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is continuing its probe into the RG Kar Medical College incident.