Health ministry mandates oil, sugar content displays to tackle India's obesity crisis

The Union health ministry has directed all government departments and autonomous bodies to install "oil and sugar boards" displaying nutritional information for popular snacks including samosas, kachoris, pizza, french fries and vadapav as part of a nationwide campaign against rising obesity rates.

The directive comes as India faces an alarming surge in obesity, with projections showing the number of overweight and obese adults could balloon from 18 crore in 2021 to 44.9 crore by 2050, potentially making India the country with the second-highest global obesity burden.

According to the National Family Health Survey-5 (2019-21), more than one in five adults in urban areas are already overweight or obese, while childhood obesity continues to climb due to poor dietary habits and reduced physical activity.

Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava outlined the comprehensive strategy in a letter dated June 21, emphasizing that "obesity significantly raises the risk of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and certain cancers."

The initiative directly responds to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's health campaign appeals. "At the opening ceremony of the 38th National Games in Dehradun on 28 January 2025, the prime minister invoked the Fit India Campaign and urged citizens to adopt active, healthy lifestyles as part of the broader vision of Swastha Bharat. In his Mann Ki Raat, he called for a 10 per cent reduction in oil consumption," the letter stated.

The ministry has requested all departments to implement several measures:

Display requirements: Government offices must install oil and sugar content boards in cafeterias, lobbies, meeting rooms and public spaces. These boards will show nutritional information for commonly consumed items like burgers, pakodas, soft drinks, gulabjamun and chocolate pastries.

Official communications: Health messages must be printed on all government stationery including letterheads, envelopes, notepads and folders to provide daily reminders about obesity prevention.

Workplace wellness: Offices should promote healthier food options with more fruits, vegetables and low-fat choices while limiting sugary drinks and high-fat snacks. The ministry also encourages active workplace initiatives like stair usage, exercise breaks and walking routes.

"We are proposing display of Sugar and Oil Boards initiative to promote healthier dietary habits in various settings. These boards serve as visual behavioural nudges in schools, offices, public institutions etc displaying key information about hidden fats and sugars in everyday foods," Srivastava explained.

The health secretary stressed that early prevention and health promotion are critical to reversing current trends, noting that obesity affects mental health, mobility and quality of life while imposing significant economic burdens through increased healthcare costs and productivity losses.

"These visual cues and practical tips are part of a larger national movement to reduce the burden of NCDs, and your ministry's leadership in this regard can serve as an inspiration for wider behavioural transformation across government systems," she wrote.

The ministry has provided prototype boards that can be customised according to specific requirements, targeting the most commonly consumed high-calorie foods across Indian workplaces and public institutions.

This initiative forms part of the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD), aiming to create sustainable behavioural changes starting from government workplaces before expanding to broader society.