Health Ministry withdraws directive restricting physiotherapists from using ‘Dr.’ prefix, cites further review needed

The Union Health Ministry’s Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has rolled back its directive barring physiotherapists from using the “Dr.” prefix, just a day after issuing the controversial order.

In a fresh communication dated September 10, 2025, Prof. (Dr.) Sunita Sharma of the DGHS said the matter required further examination in light of multiple representations received. “The previous communication is to be treated as withdrawn until further notice,” the letter stated.

The earlier directive, issued on September 9, had warned that physiotherapists using the title “Dr.” could mislead patients and breach legal provisions. It clarified that the prefix is reserved only for registered practitioners of modern medicine, Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, and Unani.

The order was issued following objections raised by medical associations, including the Indian Association of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (IAPMR). The association argued that physiotherapists are not trained medical doctors, and the use of “Dr.” could mislead the public and promote quackery.

The controversy originated from the Competency Based Curriculum for Physiotherapy – Approved Syllabus 2025, published by the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP). The syllabus had recommended allowing physiotherapists to use the prefix “Dr.” along with the suffix “PT,” a move strongly opposed by medical practitioners.

In its withdrawn order, the DGHS cited a series of court rulings and advisories supporting its stand:

Patna High Court (2003): Held that physiotherapists not enrolled in the State Medical Register cannot practise modern medicine or use the title “Dr.”

Tamil Nadu Medical Council Advisory (2016): Classified physiotherapists as paramedics or technicians and warned against using the prefix.

Bengaluru Court (2020): Barred physiotherapists and occupational therapists from using “Dr.” and stressed they must work under physician supervision.

Madras High Court (2022): Reaffirmed that physiotherapists are not recognised as doctors under the Indian Medical Council (IMC) Act.

For now, the directive stands withdrawn, leaving the contentious issue open for further discussion between the ministry, regulatory bodies, and medical associations.