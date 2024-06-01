At least 56 people have died due to heat strokes in India since March 1 with 46 of those deaths occurring in May. The heat wave has severely impacted central, eastern, and northern regions, including Delhi, according to data from the National Climatic Data Center (NCDC).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported on May 31 that the extreme heat conditions over Northwest, Central, and East India are expected to ease gradually over the next 2-3 days. Temperatures have soared above 50 degrees Celsius in many parts, with maximum readings between 45-48 degrees Celsius recorded across Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, east Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha.

For June 1, the IMD has forecasted heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in many areas, including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, parts of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Delhi, and western Uttar Pradesh, with isolated spots in Himachal Pradesh, east Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan also affected. Delhi's seven-day forecast includes generally cloudy skies, isolated heat wave conditions, and the possibility of thunderstorms or dust storms with very light rain and gusty winds (30-40 kmph).

The IMD's latest bulletin indicates a gradual decrease in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C over Northwest and Central India within the next three days, with no significant change expected afterward. Similarly, East India is likely to see a temperature drop of 3-4°C over the next three days, stabilising thereafter.

Additionally, the Southwest Monsoon has progressed into the remaining parts of the northeast Bay of Bengal, some areas of the northwest Bay of Bengal, and most parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. On May 30, the Southwest Monsoon reached Kerala a day ahead of schedule and has since moved into most parts of Northeast India.