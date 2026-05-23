Heatwave claims 16 lives in Telangana; govt announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia

At least 16 people have died due to heatwave conditions in Telangana during the current summer season, State Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said on Saturday, May 23.

The minister reviewed the heatwave situation in a meeting with officials and said the deaths were reported from seven districts across the state.

According to reports received from district collectors, four deaths were reported from Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, while Warangal Urban, Karimnagar and Nizamabad recorded three deaths each.

One death each was reported from Jogulamba Gadwal, Ranga Reddy and Suryapet districts, officials said.

The state government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of those who died due to the heatwave, according to an official release.

Several parts of Telangana have been experiencing intense heatwave conditions over the past few weeks, with authorities advising people to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun and take precautionary measures during peak daytime hours.