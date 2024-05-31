The intense heatwave conditions in Bihar have reportedly claimed the lives of at least 19 individuals. Temperatures exceeding 44 degrees Celsius have been recorded in various parts of the state. The impact of these deaths has extended to the polling personnel involved in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

In Aurangabad district, the death toll from the heatwave has risen to 12, while four individuals, including an election worker, lost their lives in Kaimur district on May 30. Additionally, three more casualties were reported from Arrah in Bhojpur district.

According to a doctor from Mohania sub-divisional hospital in Kaimur, mentioned that on May 30, approximately 40 individuals affected by heatstroke, including polling personnel, were admitted. District Magistrate Mahendra Kumar confirmed the three deaths in Bhojpur, which included a home guard and a presiding officer on election duty.

Despite the formidable challenge posed by the extreme heatwave, Kumar emphasised the importance of continuing the polling process, stating that necessary precautions are being implemented to ensure the safety of personnel.

Health Department officials in Aurangabad reported that over 20 patients have been admitted to various hospitals in the district due to heat-related illnesses.

As Bihar prepares for the final phase of Lok Sabha elections on June 1, the heatwave presents a significant challenge for both election authorities and personnel on duty.