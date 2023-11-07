Heavy rain lashed Bengaluru on Monday, which led to several roads getting waterlogged. Some underpasses were flooded with knee-deep water.

Several areas, including Malleswaram, Shantinagar, Mysore Bank, and Town Hall witnessed heavy downpours. People shared videos on social media that showed flooded roads, continuous downpours and slow-moving traffic.

While there was a slight respite from showers in the evening, downpours resumed again at night on Monday. The Srirampur and Lingarjpura underpasses were flooded.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar paid a surprise visit to the war room of civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) head office at Hudson Circle at midnight.

DK Shivakumar reviewed disaster and relief work in the city in the wake of heavy rains.