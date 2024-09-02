The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe weather warning for the North Eastern region, predicting significant rainfall over the next five days. From September 2 to September 5, isolated heavy rainfall is expected across Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura.

The IMD attributes this weather pattern to a persistent cyclonic circulation over Nagaland and the surrounding areas, extending up to 0.9 km above sea level. In addition to heavy rainfall, the department forecasts thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, to impact the region.

Residents are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions to mitigate the potential impacts of these severe weather conditions.