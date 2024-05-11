Heavy rains in the Peepal Kothi hilly areas of Uttarakhand wreaked havoc, claimed the lives of 2 individuals, and left 6 others injured. Additionally, 17 people sustained injuries due to building damage caused by the torrential downpour. The affected region, particularly along the Badrinath Highway, witnessed a series of unfortunate events due to the relentless rains.

As a result of the adverse weather conditions, the Badrinath-Rishikesh highway has been closed near Sirobagadh. This closure has led to a halt in the movement of passengers heading towards pilgrimage sites such as Badrinath and Kedarnath, with individuals being stranded at locations like Srikot-Srinagar and Kaliyasod.

Srinagar Kotwal Hoshiyar Singh Pankholi assured that measures are being taken to ensure the well-being and convenience of stranded passengers. However, the continuous debris falling in Sirobagadh has hindered efforts to reopen the highway, posing challenges for travel and transportation in the affected areas.

The Uttarakhand police, via social media platform X, issued a statement highlighting the blockage of the national highway due to debris and stones falling from the hills near Sirobgadh. An alternative route through Chanti Khal has also been blocked, further complicating travel arrangements.

The India Meteorological Department's forecast adds to the concerns, predicting thunderstorms with hail in Rudraprayag until Monday and continued rainfall across various parts of the state. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, with further updates and details awaited as the region grapples with the aftermath of the heavy rains and ensuing disruptions.