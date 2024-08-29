Torrential rains pounding Gujarat for the past three days have resulted in at least 28 deaths, forcing authorities to evacuate nearly 18,000 people from flood-affected areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for 11 districts, warning of extremely heavy rainfall.

The death toll spans multiple districts, with Anand reporting six fatalities and Ahmedabad four. A tragic incident in Morbi district saw seven people swept away while crossing an overflowing causeway in a tractor-trolley.

The IMD attributes the deluge to a deep depression in the region. Red alerts have been issued for the Kachchh and Saurashtra regions, while 22 districts are under a yellow alert.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached out to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, pledging central government support for relief efforts.

Despite a lull in Vadodara, the swollen Vishwamitri River has breached its banks, inundating residential areas. Rescue operations are ongoing, with over 6,000 people relocated to safety as water levels in rivers and dams continue to rise.

The state government has requested assistance from the Indian Army, deploying six columns across affected districts. Further, 14 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) platoons and 22 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) platoons are supporting disaster management efforts.

Meteorologists predict the depression will move towards the Arabian Sea by August 30, potentially intensifying briefly over the northeast Arabian Sea. The IMD warns of continued risks, including localised flooding and waterlogging, particularly in urban areas.