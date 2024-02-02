The Varanasi court has granted permission for Hindu devotees to offer prayers inside the disputed 'Vyas Ka Tehkhana' area of the Gyanvapi mosque complex. Following this verdict, heavy security has been deployed around the mosque complex.

The Muslim side has challenged the Varanasi court's decision by moving the Allahabad High Court. The court ruling has sparked tension, leading to a tight security cordon being established around the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

In a historic judgment, the Varanasi court allowed Hindus to conduct prayers inside the 'Vyas Ka Tekhana' area and directed the district administration to make necessary arrangements within the next seven days.

Sohan Lal Arya, a petitioner from the Hindu side, expressed joy, stating, "This moment of happiness has arrived after 31 years of waiting. Till now, only the priests of Vishwanath temple could worship in the disputed area, but now, there's every possibility that new priests will be appointed."

Lakshmi Devi, another petitioner in the Gyanvapi case, shared her happiness, saying, "This moment, which arrived after years of wait, has filled all Sanatanis with happiness."

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, announced, "The puja will start within seven days. Everyone is welcome to hold prayers here." On Thursday, the barricades of 'Vyas Ka Tehkhana' were removed, and daily rituals were performed.

Jain mentioned the timings for daily rituals, including Mangla Arti at 3:30 am, Bhog at 12 pm, Apranh at 4 pm, Sanykaal at 7 pm, and Shayan at 10:30 pm. He also highlighted that two rituals have already been conducted.

However, Akhlaq Ahmed, a lawyer for the Muslim side, criticized the Varanasi court's order, stating, "The order overlooked the Advocate Commissioner report of 2022, the ASI report, and the ruling of 1937, which was in our favor. The Hindu side did not provide any evidence to support their claim that prayers were held before 1993. There is no such idol at the site."