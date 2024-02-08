A considerable traffic jam crippled the Delhi-Noida border on Thursday morning due to a protest march towards Parliament by farmers from Noida and Greater Noida. Sarita Vihar witnessed stranded commuters, including two-wheelers and four-wheelers, and heavy congestion was also reported on the Delhi-Noida route.



In anticipation of a farmers' march to Delhi, security at the Delhi-Noida and Chilla borders has been enhanced to prevent potential disruptions. Haryana Police has fortified the Shambhu border with concrete blocks, barbed wire, sandbags, barricades etc. to deter protesting farmers from breaching the border.



This decision follows an announcement by Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal that farmers will march to Delhi on February 13, demanding legislation for a minimum support price (MSP) for crops. Authorities have issued notices to farmer leaders, warning them against participating in the protest, as a convergence of farmers from Yamunanagar, Panchkula, and Ambala at the Shambhu border is expected.



Dallewal stated that over 200 farmer unions nationwide will participate in the 'Delhi Chalo' march, demonstrating the protest movement's widespread support.



The farmers are also demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pensions for farmers and agricultural labourers, debt relief, withdrawal of pending police cases, and justice for victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.



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