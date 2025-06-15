A helicopter operated by Aryan Aviation met with an accident in the forests of Gaurikund, Uttarakhand, while en route from Guptkashi to Kedarnath. The helicopter was carrying a total of seven individuals, including the pilot. Early reports indicate that there have been casualties, though official confirmation is still awaited. The incident has prompted a swift response from local authorities and emergency services.

The aircraft took off at 05:17 am and was returning to Kedarnath after picking up passengers. However, the helicopter deviated from its course, reportedly due to adverse weather conditions in the Kedarnath valley. Officials have highlighted the severe weather as a likely cause for the aircraft's mishap, underlining the challenges faced in the region's flight operations.

In response to the incident, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his sorrow on social media platform X, stating: "Extremely sad news has been received about the helicopter crash in Rudraprayag district. SDRF, local administration, and other rescue teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations." His statement underscores the gravity of the situation and the state's commitment to conducting effective rescue efforts.

Law enforcement and rescue teams have been dispatched promptly to the crash site, with Dr V Murugeshan, ADG (Law and Order), confirming that further details are awaited as search and rescue operations continue. The incident highlights the persistent risks associated with aerial operations in challenging weather conditions.