An intense search operation is underway after an Indian Coast Guard helicopter, involved in a critical rescue mission, made an emergency landing in the Arabian Sea off Porbandar on Monday night. The helicopter, which was dispatched to evacuate a seriously injured crew member from the Indian-flagged motor tanker Hari Leela, had four aircrew members on board, including two pilots.

The Indian Coast Guard confirmed that the aircraft, an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), was engaged in evacuating people stranded due to severe flooding in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district. The mission was crucial as heavy rains had caused widespread devastation, displacing hundreds.

According to the Coast Guard, the helicopter was approaching the tanker for the evacuation when it was forced to land at sea. Rescue efforts have so far recovered one crew member, whose condition is reported to be stable. However, the search continues for the remaining three, including the two missing pilots.

The Coast Guard has deployed four ships and two aircraft to aid in the search. "The helicopter, which had previously saved 67 lives during recent cyclonic weather, was critically needed for this medical evacuation," a Coast Guard spokesperson stated. "The wreckage of the aircraft has been located, and we are working tirelessly to find the remaining crew members."

The rescue operation in Gujarat has already saved 61 lives across Porbandar and Dwarka districts, with the National Disaster Response Force also rescuing 22 people from floodwaters in Kalyanpur tehsil.