In Maharashtra's Raigad district, a private helicopter experienced a tilt during landing, resulting in injuries to the pilot. The mishap occurred on Friday during a scheduled pick-up of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare for a public rally related to the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

According to a police official, the helicopter attempted to land on a makeshift helipad at Mahad around 9:30 am. However, during the landing process, the aircraft tilted, leading to the pilot sustaining injuries.

The injured pilot was immediately attended to by medical personnel present at the scene. Further details about the extent of the pilot's injuries and the condition of the helicopter were not immediately available.