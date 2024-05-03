Helicopter tilts during landing in Maharashtra, pilot injured
A private helicopter, scheduled to pick up Shiv Sena leader Sushma Andhare, tilted during landing in Raigad, Maharashtra, causing injuries to the pilot. The incident occurred on Friday morning at a temporary helipad in Mahad.
- Private helicopter tilts during landing in Raigad, injuring the pilot
- Helicopter was scheduled to pick up Shiv Sena leader Sushma Andhare
- Incident took place at a temporary helipad in Mahad on Friday morning
In Maharashtra's Raigad district, a private helicopter experienced a tilt during landing, resulting in injuries to the pilot. The mishap occurred on Friday during a scheduled pick-up of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare for a public rally related to the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.
According to a police official, the helicopter attempted to land on a makeshift helipad at Mahad around 9:30 am. However, during the landing process, the aircraft tilted, leading to the pilot sustaining injuries.
The injured pilot was immediately attended to by medical personnel present at the scene. Further details about the extent of the pilot's injuries and the condition of the helicopter were not immediately available.
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