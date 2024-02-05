The newly sworn-in Chief Minister Champai Soren faces a crucial trust vote today, February 5, as the state struggles with the aftermath of the arrest of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Jharkhand is set to be at the center of political upheaval as Chief Minister Champai Soren and his government seek a vote of confidence in the state assembly following the arrest of his predecessor, Hemant Soren, by the Enforcement Directorate on charges related to a money laundering case.

Despite Hemant Soren's arrest, a special PMLA court granted him permission to attend the trust vote, acknowledging his right as a member of the assembly.



Champai Soren took charge as Chief Minister after Hemant Soren's arrest, linked to a money laundering case connected to a land fraud incident.The trust vote is crucial for Champai Soren's government to establish majority support in the state legislature.

The ruling coalition, consisting of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), boasts 47 MLAs in the 81-member assembly, with external support from one CPI(ML)(L) legislator.The opposition, led by the BJP with 25 MLAs, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) party with three MLAs, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), CPI(ML)(L) with one member each, and three Independents, poses a formidable challenge.

37 MLAs from the ruling coalition returned from Hyderabad, where they were reportedly shielded against potential poaching attempts by the opposition.The bus carrying MLAs from the circuit house arrived at Vidhan Sabha, accompanied by Chief Minister Champai Soren.

Despite objections from the Enforcement Directorate, the arrested former Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, made his way to the state assembly in Ranchi to participate in the floor test.Ranchi BJP issued a whip to their MLAs, conducting a meeting before the special session to finalize their strategy for the crucial trust vote.