Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has turned down the Congress's request to grant them the Deputy Chief Minister position despite the INDIA bloc’s decisive victory in the state Assembly elections. The alliance secured 56 out of 81 seats, leaving the NDA far behind with just 24 seats, as per the Election Commission’s announcement.

Sources reveal that Congress, led by senior leader Subodh Kant Sahay, sought the Deputy CM post during discussions with CM Soren. However, Soren reportedly urged Congress to adhere to the existing arrangement and refrain from introducing fresh demands.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), under Soren’s leadership, emerged as the dominant force within the alliance, winning 34 out of 43 contested seats. Congress followed with 16 seats, while the RJD claimed 4 and the CPI (ML) secured 2. In contrast, the BJP, despite a high-profile campaign led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, suffered a crushing defeat. Allegations of corruption against the incumbent government failed to sway voters, who reaffirmed their support for the ruling alliance.

Adding to the alliance’s success, CM Hemant Soren and his wife, Kalpana Soren, secured emphatic victories in their respective constituencies. Soren retained his Barhait seat with a commanding margin of 39,791 votes over BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom. This landslide victory comes despite Soren’s earlier resignation amid a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The election results underscore public confidence in Soren’s leadership and the INDIA bloc’s vision for Jharkhand.

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