Hemant Soren has resigned as Jharkhand Chief Minister just moments after questioning by the Enforcement Directorate ended today. Soren was questioned for over seven hours in connection with an alleged land scam.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Champai Soren will be the new Chief Minister of Jharkhand. Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur said that Champai Soren has been chosen as the new leader of the Legislative party.

The ruling alliance in Jharkhand has elected Champai Soren as Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) legislative party leader. Champai Soren, considered close to the Soren family and known as 'Jharkhand Tiger', will soon take over as the Chief Minister following Hemant Soren's resignation.

Hemant Soren was questioned today as part of a probe into a "huge racket of illegal change of ownership of land by the mafia" in Jharkhand.

Hemant Soren, earlier today, filed a police complaint against Enforcement Directorate officials, seeking action under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Ahead of the scheduled questioning, prohibitory orders under Section 144 were imposed in Jharkhand state capital Ranchi. A three-member team has been formed to oversee the law and order situation in the city. Police have stated that over 7,000 police personnel have been deployed with a special focus on "strategic locations".

This is the second time Soren has been questioned by the probe agency in a fortnight. The ED questioned Soren on January 20, and later issued a tenth summons, asking him to confirm his availability for questioning on either January 29 or January 31. In an email to the ED on Sunday, Soren had alleged that its actions were "motivated by political agenda" to disrupt the state government's functioning.

Amid the hectic activity at Soren's residence, Jharkhand Governor is set to meet Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MLAs today. Sources have stated that Hemant Soren will likely be arrested later today.