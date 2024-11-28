Ranchi is set to witness a momentous occasion as Hemant Soren is set to be sworn in as the 14th Chief Minister of Jharkhand today, November 28 following his Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led coalition's commanding victory in the state elections. The coalition secured 56 of the 81 Assembly seats, marking an unprecedented return to power for an incumbent government. This marks Soren’s fourth term as Chief Minister at the age of 49.

The swearing-in ceremony, scheduled for 4 PM at Morabadi Ground, will be presided over by Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar. The event is expected to host prominent figures from the INDIA bloc, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, MP Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Soren, taking the oath solo today, confirmed that the remaining cabinet members would be inducted later. Congress general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir emphasized that the Cabinet's composition would follow soon after consultations.

Calling the day a landmark for Jharkhand, Soren took to X to share his sentiments, stating, “Today is not about political victory but a reaffirmation of our struggle for social justice and unity. The voice of 'Jharkhandiyat' echoes across every village and city."

This election marks a milestone in Jharkhand's political history, being the first time an incumbent government has returned to power after a full term. Soren also celebrated his personal win, retaining the Barhait seat by defeating BJP's Gamliyal Hembrom with a margin of over 39,790 votes. The JMM achieved a record tally, winning 34 of the 43 seats it contested. The Congress added 16 seats, RJD four, and CPI (ML) two, while the BJP-led NDA managed 24 seats.

In anticipation of over one lakh attendees at the swearing-in, Ranchi authorities have declared a holiday for local schools to avoid traffic disruptions. The district education officer issued a circular citing possible congestion as a reason for the closure. Meanwhile, security measures have been significantly ramped up around the venue to ensure a seamless event.

Ahead of his swearing-in, Soren met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, in a post-election gesture seen as symbolic of cooperative governance. This meeting followed his formal claim to form the government after being unanimously chosen as the INDIA bloc's legislative leader.

Encouraging citizens to participate, Soren addressed the public on the eve of the ceremony, inviting them to join the celebration in person or through a live-streamed event, highlighting the inclusivity of this historic moment for Jharkhand.