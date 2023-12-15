Google Maps has introduced an innovative feature designed to help users save fuel and money while also reducing their carbon footprint.

This eco-friendly routing option, which was first launched in late 2021 in the US, Canada, and European markets, is now available to a wider audience and has been instrumental in preventing approximately 1.2 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions, according to Google's environmental report.

The feature works by estimating the fuel or energy efficiency of different routes based on the user's vehicle engine type. It takes into account various factors such as average fuel or energy consumption for vehicles in the region, the steepness of hills on the route, stop-and-go traffic patterns, and types of roads like local roads or highways.

These calculations are informed by insights from the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory and data from the European Environment Agency.



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To use this feature, follow these simple steps:

1. Open the Google Maps app on your smartphone.

2. Tap on your profile picture or initials to access the settings.

3. Navigate to 'Settings' and then select 'Navigation'.

4. Scroll down to 'Route options' and enable 'Prefer fuel-efficient routes'.

5. To further customize the feature, tap on 'Engine type' and select the relevant option for your vehicle, whether it's Gas, Diesel, Hybrid, or Electric.

Once activated, Google Maps will not only show you the fastest route but also the most fuel-efficient one, if they differ.

The app will display relative fuel or energy savings between routes, allowing you to make an informed decision. If the eco-friendly route offers a similar arrival time to the fastest route without significant detours, it will be suggested as the preferred option.

By following these steps, drivers can contribute to a more sustainable environment while also potentially saving money on fuel costs over time.