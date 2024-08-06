The High Commission of India in London on August 6 advised visitors from India to stay vigilant and exercise due caution while travelling in the UK.

This advisory comes amid violent clashes and unrest involving anti-immigration far-right groups, which have been spreading over the weekend Prime Minister Keir Starmer has offered his full support to officers to take firm action against the extremists.

The High Commission of India in London stated that it is closely monitoring the situation Indian travellers are advised to follow local news and advisories issued by local security agencies and to avoid areas where protests are underway.

"Indian travellers would be aware of recent disturbances in some parts of the United Kingdom. It is advisable to follow local news and advisories issued by local security agencies, and to avoid areas where protests are underway," the statement read.



This is a developing story.